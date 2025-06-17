Shastri backs Sudharsan for No.3 slot, wants Karun at No.5 in series opener

Leeds, Jun 17 (PTI) Former India coach Ravi Shastri is backing the young Sai Sudharsan to make his Test debut and bat at the crucial No.3 position in the series opener against England and wants Karun Nair to come in at number five after an "incredible" run in first-class cricket.

The first of the five-match series starts here from Friday in what will be Shubman Gill's first assignment as India captain.

"It would be (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, and with him will be K L Rahul, because I think this is a big tour for him. He's the most experienced of the batsmen," Shastri said on the ICC Review on Tuesday.

"He (Rahul) opened last time when India toured England, got a hundred, (and) had a good tour. So I would hope for him to open the innings.

"Three, I'll go with the youngster, Sai Sudharsan. Whatever I've seen of him he's very impressive. This will be good exposure for him, this tour." The 23-year-old Sudharsan is enjoying a great run of form, having recently become the youngest player to amass 700 runs in a single IPL season after a successful outing in first-class cricket.

In the former India skipper's preferred side for the first Test, the top-three batters are joined by the new Test captain at No.4, having batted at No.3 in his first 32 Test matches.

Based on current form, Karun Nair, who has returned to the Test team after a long gap of eight years, should be the ideal choice at No.5 at Headingley, feels Shastri.

Besides his "incredible" run in first-class cricket, Nair's experience of county cricket also works in his favour.

"In all probability, depending on what current form is, it'll be Karun Nair. He bats at five, it's a long time since he played for India. Six will be (Rishabh) Pant.

"I think he (Nair) has worked really hard. He's just worked his way back into the side. The number of runs he's got in first-class cricket is incredible.

"And I met him during an IPL game. I said, ‘don't just bang the door. Just kick it down and make your way in and walk into that side’. And I think he's done just that. Just the number of runs that he's got has made the selectors look in that direction and give him a place," Shastri said.

As far as the bowling attack is concerned, Shastri said he would go with three pacers considering the conditions in Leeds.

"I know it'll be a tough one between Shardul (Thakur) and Nitish Reddy, but you have to see who bowls how much. If Reddy is going to give you 12, 14 overs, then he might get the nod because of his batting.

"And the three fast bowlers would be, I would go with Prasidh Krishna, I would go with Mohammed Siraj and of course Jasprit Bumrah.

"In Leeds, if it's overcast and it's cloudy, there might be the temptation of going with the left-armer Arshdeep Singh as well. So it will be Prasidh Krishna/Arshdeep, but the other two will be Siraj and Bumrah." India last won a Test series in England in 2007.