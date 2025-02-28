Shaurya Bhattacharya emerges winner in Chhattisgarh Open

Naya Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Feb 28 (PTI) Young Delhi golfer Shaurya Bhattacharya stamped his authority with a flawless six-under 63 in the final round to win the title in the Rs one crore Chhattisgarh Open here on Friday.

Bhattacharya (64-61-61-63), winner on the PGTI in his rookie season last year, had a total of 27-under 249 at the Fairway Golf & Lake Resort.

The overnight leader by five shots, Bhattacharya drove home the advantage on the final day to record his second professional win.

The 22-year-old Shaurya dropped just one bogey during the tournament and picked up the winning cheque of Rs 15. The win catapulted him from 59th to second position in the TATA Steel PGTI Ranking.

Delhi's Sachin Baisoya (67-62-64-61) fired the last day's best score of 61 to climb five spots and claim the runner-up position at 22-under 254 at the Par-69 course.

Sri Lankan N Thangaraja (66-63-62-64) posted a 64 in round four to secure third place at 21-under 255.

Bhattacharya had a slow start to the day as he made pars on the first seven holes. He then picked up the pace by capitalising on the three Par-5s -- the eighth, 11th and 13th --, with birdies on the first two and an eagle on the last.

He also sank a 12-footer for birdie on the 12th. Bhattacharya all but sealed the title with his tee shot on the Par-3 17th that landed two feet from the pin and gave him his last birdie of the day.

"It was a solid week for me with just one bogey through the four rounds. Whenever I was out of position or I missed the green, I recovered well with up and downs. Today it was all about focusing on my breathing and staying in the present," said the champion.

"I was striking it well through the week so that gave me a lot of confidence at the start of the final day. The plan was to attack the flags on day four since it is a scoring course. I gave myself a target of three to four under for the day as I knew that would be good enough to win. I’m glad that I managed to do even better," he added.

Sachin Baisoya made an eagle, seven birdies and a bogey in round four to end the week as the runner-up and pocket Rs 10 lakh. He jumped from 20th to third place in the TATA Steel PGTI Ranking. PTI AM AM PDS PDS