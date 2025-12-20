Shaurya Bhattacharya leads in Asian Tour Q-School

Hua Hin (Thailand), Dec 20 (PTI) Indian golfer Shaurya Bhattacharya moved into the top spot with a card of five-under-par 66 on the A&B course in the Asian Tour’s Qualifying School here on Saturday.

He moved to 16-under for a one-shot lead and is now in an ideal position to take one of the 35 cards on the line for next year’s season.

Japan’s Tomohiro Ishizaka, the overnight leader, was in second, also following a 66, with Roberto Lebrija of Mexico one shot back in third.

Shubham Jaglan, the other Indian in a good position to pick up a Tour card, carded 3-under 68 to move to C&D course and he is Tied-eighth.

The 72-hole cut was made on Saturday, at two under. A total of 71 players have made it through to Sunday, which will be played on the C&D course.

Among other Indians, Honey Baisoya (68) was T-19, Rashid Khan (68) and Kartik Singh (70) were T-37th and in a position to get their cards.

Khalin Joshi (72), Ajeetesh Sandhu (71) and S Chikkarangappa (71) were all T-56th and will need to make a move to get into Top-35 and ties to earn their privileges.

Viraj Madappa, Sachin Baisoya, Yuvraj Singh and Pukhraj Singh Gill missed the cut, which saw Top-70 and ties making it to the fifth final round from where the Top-35 and ties get a card.

Bhattacharya made six birdies and dropped one shot in a confident round. He is looking to secure his Asian Tour card for the first time, having only played in a handful of events over the past few seasons. He has won three times, including two this season, on his domestic Tour.

With a strong amateur record, that saw him ranked number two in India in 2023 and represent his country at the Eisenhower Trophy 2023 and the Nomura Cup in 2022, India looks like they have another star in the making.

“It was good,” said the 22-year-old from Delhi.

“I mean, just keep doing what I'm doing, I’m striking the ball well, I'm playing the wind well, and yeah, I mean, just stick to the process. That's it.

“I've been playing for, I think, eight weeks now in a row, so I’m just focusing on keeping the body recovered, that's about it. Eat good food and do some stretching.” Ishizaka, who plays on the Japan Golf Tour, but he continues to impress. He is a good friend of Kazuki Higa, who claimed the Asian Tour Order of Merit title last week.

Canadian Henry Lee (67) holds fourth place, three off top spot with China’s Lin Yuxin (67) fifth, a shot further back. PTI Corr PDS PDS PDS