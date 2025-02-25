Shaurya Binu shoots nine-under 60 to take first-round lead

Naya Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Feb 25 (PTI) Bengaluru's Shaurya Binu returned a remarkable nine-under 60 to take the first-round lead at the Rs 1 crore Chhattisgarh Open 2025 here on Tuesday.

The first-ever competitive round at the pristine Fairway Golf & Lake Resort produced some stunning scores as the Delhi-based duo of Harshjeet Singh Sethie and Honey Baisoya as well as Karnal's Mani Ram carded sizzling eight-under 61 at the Par-69 course to be placed tied second.

Shaurya, a two-time winner on the PGTI last season, began the day on a positive note with three birdies on the first five holes where he sank putts from a range of 10 to 20 feet. The only blip in his round was the bogey on the sixth where he three-putted.

The 20-year-old came back strongly with two birdies and an eagle on the next three holes where he made two conversions from 10 to 15 feet.

Shaurya then powered ahead by picking up three more strokes on the back-nine courtesy a couple of quality wedge shots and a mammoth 35-feet conversion on the 17th.

Sethie, a winner on the PGTI in 2023, made two chip-ins and rolled in a couple of putts from 30 to 50 feet during his outstanding round of 61.

Baisoya made birdies on his first five holes during his round of 61 to be part of a three-way tie for second place.

Mani Ram posted a bogey-free 61 to also occupy joint second position.

Among the prominent names, Udayan Mane (63) was tied seventh, Om Prakash Chouhan (66) tied 34th, Manu Gandas (67) tied 48th, Aman Raj (69) tied 79th and Rashid Khan (70) tied 95th.