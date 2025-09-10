Shaurya Binu takes lead at IGPL

Chandigarh, Sep 10 (PTI) Shaurya Binu carded a 3-under 69 after rallying from 2-over to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the inaugural IGPL Invitational here on Wednesday.

Binu was two over after six holes but fought back superbly as he birdied the Par-3 eighth and then the 13th to get to even par. A string of pars brought him to the closing hole, and he made the opening day memorable with three birdies in a row at the finish.

Sharing the second spot were Gaganjeet Bhullar, who announced a donation of USD 100,000 for the flood hit in Punjab, alongside the consistent M Dharma and a prodigious amateur Krish Chawla. The three shot 2-under 70 each.

The only other player who went under par was local man Harendra Gupta (71), whose record at the Chandigarh Golf Club, is excellent having won here multiple times The opening day of the IGPL also heralded a major step for three vary promising teenagers, Veer Ganapathy, Kartik Singh and Raghav Chug, who played together in the first group in the morning. The trio shot 1-over 73 each.

The presence of women professionals and amateurs was another big attraction at the event, as 10 women golfers played alongside the men at the Rs. 1.5 crore event.

The best score among women, who are playing for the same purse, came from Jahanvi Bakshi, who shot 1-over 73. PTI APA BS BS