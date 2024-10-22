Shaw left out of Mumbai squad for next Ranji Trophy clash due to fitness and disciplinary issues

Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) Top order batter Prithvi Shaw has been left out of the Mumbai squad for their next Ranji Trophy match against Tripura owing to fitness and disciplinary issues.

The match is scheduled to be played in Agartala from October 26 to 29.

The right-handed opening batter, who has played five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I for India, seems to have run into trouble.

It is reliably learnt that the 24-year-old does not regularly attend the team's training sessions and has also appeared a "little overweight".

"You have to look at his fitness and his running when he is on the field. The MCA has a rich history and there cannot be exceptions for a certain player," an official from Mumbai Cricket Association told PTI.

Shaw's form has been a concern given that he has scores of 7, 12, 1 and 39 not out in the two rounds of Ranji Trophy. The decision to drop him has been taken by the Mumbai senior men's selection panel owing to his fitness and "general conduct".

The Mumbai selectors have named 29-year-old left-handed opening batter Akhil Herwadkar as replacement. Herwadkar has played 41 first-class matches and averages 36.51 with seven centuries and 10 fifties.

Also, middle-order mainstay and India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been rested from the Mumbai squad. Suryakumar scored seven in his only outing for Mumbai in their nine-wicket win over Maharashtra.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Akhil Herwadkar, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Sidhaant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Karsh Kothari, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Juned Khan, Royston Dias. PTI DDV PM PM