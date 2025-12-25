Shayan Jahangir and Jordan Cox take Dubai Capitals to play-offs

Dubai, Dec 25 (PTI) Shayan Jahangir and Jordan Cox struck fifties to help defending champions Dubai Capitals advance to the play-offs with a six-wicket win over Sharjah Warriorz in the World ILT20 here.

Jahangir also impressed behind the stumps, getting dangerman Tom Kohler-Cadmore stumped-out, showcasing an all-round performance at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Chasing 135, Dubai Capitals made light work of the target with an early blitz by Jahangir, and an unbeaten Jordon Cox (61 not out off 50 balls; 4x6, 1x6) finishing the job with ease.

Jahangir and Cox set up a partnership of 76 runs off 63 balls after Capitals lost opening batter Sediqullah Atal with just 17 on board. It was Harmeet Singh who bowled him out, but it took the Warriorz a lifetime to find another breakthrough.

However, Sikandar Raza’s over made up for the long wicket-less spells as he picked up two crucial back-to-back wickets -- that of half-centurion Jahangir and Mohammad Nabi in the 14th over.

Taskin Ahmed packed off Leus Du Plooy (5 off 6) in the 17th over, but Jordon Cox broke no sweat to make the target in five balls to spare.

The Dubai Capitals’ bowlers also did well, restricting the Warriorz total to a paltry 134/8 with Haider Ali and Waqar Salamkheil picking up two wickets each.

Ali was extremely economical too, giving away just 13 runs in four overs. David Willey, Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi bagged a wicket each, contributing to the Capitals’ third successive victory that has landed them in the playoffs. Asked to bat first, Sharjah Warriorz had an uneventful outing at the crease. Just as the opening batters were settling in, Warriorz received an early jolt when Monank Patel (24 off 13) was run out by David Willey.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (3 off 4) followed suit. He was stumped by Shayan Jahangir while attempting to go big off Haider Ali.

With just 65/3 on board in 10 overs, Warriorz needed a solid partnership that could keep them afloat on a slow track at the Ring of Fire. There was still some hope with opener Johnson Charles piloting the innings and power hitter Sikandar Raza joining him after Kohler-Cadmore's dismissal.

Raza (8 off 11) was also gifted a new lease of life when Jahangir dropped a simple catch off Haider Ali’s ball but he could not grab the opportunity as he was caught-and-bowled by Mustafizur Rahman. Charles followed a couple of overs after, when he attempted a pull towards the long-on boundary, but Willey took a fine low catch.

From here on, Warriorz were on a spiral, losing almost four wickets in the death overs but for the 24 runs coming off the final two overs. Adil Rashid and Harmeet Singh scored a quick 14 runs each. While Tim Southee (5 off 2) contributed towards Warriorz total to a chasable 134/8 in 20 overs.