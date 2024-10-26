Shedge's 99 take Mumbai to 248/6 against Tripura; Baroda bowl out Odisha for 193

Agartala, Oct 26 (PTI) Suryansh Shedge missed a well-deserved hundred, scoring 99 runs as defending champions Mumbai reached 248 for six in their first innings against Tripura in a Group A Ranji Trophy match on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Shedge hit 10 fours and four sixes in his 93-ball innings, emerging as the top scorer for Mumbai after they won the toss and opted to bat at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium.

At stumps, Shams Mulani (38) and Himanshu Veer Singh (5) remained at the crease.

Placed fourth in the points table, Mumbai -- coming off a victory against Maharashtra in their previous match -- got off to a shaky start, losing two quick wickets: opener Ayush Mhatre (4) and Siddhant Addhatrao (5). They were struggling at 13 for 2.

Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (28) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (35) formed a 54-run partnership, but their successive dismissals reduced Mumbai to 87 for 4.

Shedge then shifted the momentum, adding 70 runs with Siddhesh Lad (29) and another 85 with Mulani.

For Tripura, Manisankar Murasingh (2/75) and Abhijit K Sarkar (2/30) each took two wickets, while Parvez Sultan claimed one.

At Ay Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, table-toppers Baroda skittled out Odisha for 193 in 65 overs, riding on a five-wicket haul from spinner Mahesh Pithiya.

Pithiya, whose bowling action resembles that of R. Ashwin and who worked closely with the Australian team during the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, was in fine form, jolting Odisha’s middle and lower order with his off-spin, taking five wickets for 61 runs in his 22 overs.

Biplab Samantray was the top scorer for Odisha with a 132-ball 58, while Shantanu Mishra added 23 and Aasirwad Swain hit 37.

At stumps, Baroda, who have won both their matches so far, reached 50 for one in 22 overs, with Shivalik Sharma (28) and Shashwat Rawat (17) remaining unbeaten at the crease.

Brief Scores: Mumbai: 248 for six in 60 overs (Suryansh Shedge 99; Abhijit K Sarkar 2/30) vs Tripura.

Odisha: 193 all out in 65 overs (Biplab Samantray 58; Mahesh Pithiya 5/61) vs Baroda 50 for 1 in 22 overs (Shivalik Sharma 28 not out; Govinda Poddar 1/15). PTI ATK AT