Sheetal Devi, Anmol Kharb, Ayush Mhatre shine at FICCI India Sports Awards 2024

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Paralympics bronze medallist Sheetal Devi was named Sportsperson of the Year – Para, while domestic cricket sensation Ayush Mhatre and rising shuttler Anmol Kharb claimed the Emerging Sportsperson (Male) and Emerging Sportsperson (Female) awards, respectively, at the FICCI India Sports Awards here on Saturday.

The awards, part of TURF 2024, celebrated excellence in Indian sports across multiple categories at the FICCI headquarters.

Former Indian women's basketball captain Raspreet Sidhu won the Long Term Individual Contribution to Sports award, while Athletics Federation of India (AFI) President Dr. Adille Sumariwalla received the Lifetime Achievement of the Year award.

Among federations, the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) was named National Sports Federation of the Year, and Rugby India won the award for Best Developmental Level Work by an NSF.

In the state categories, Tamil Nadu was adjudged Best State Promoting Sports, while Bihar took home the Emerging State Promoting Sports award.

Pro Kabaddi Season 10 champions Puneri Paltan were named Sports Franchise of the Year, and the Inspire Institute of Sport clinched the Best High Performance Sports Centre award.

In the corporate sector, Indian Oil was awarded Best Corporate Promoting Sports Development (Public), while GMR Sports received the same honour in the private sector. PTI ATK TAP