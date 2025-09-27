Sheetal, Sarita settle for silver after going down to Turkey in World Para Archery C’ships

Gwangju (South Korea), Sep 27 (PTI) India's Sheetal Devi and Sarita clinched a silver medal in the compound women's open team event after losing to Turkey in the final at the World Archery Para Championships, here on Saturday.

The Indian duo began strongly, edging out Turkish pair Oznur Cure Girdi and Bursa Fatma Un 38-37 in the opening end.

The Indians produced three 10s from their first four arrows, while Turkey managed just one 10.

However, the Turkish archers bounced back in the second end with three 10s and a nine to outscore India by a point and level the contest at 76-all.

The third end saw the momentum shift further as nerves appeared to affect the Indian duo.

They managed just one 10, along with two 9s and an 8, to total 36.

The Turkish duo was more consistent, shooting 37 with one 10 and three 9s, to seize a one-point overall lead.

Girdi and Un were nearly flawless in the final end, hitting 39 out of a possible 40.

In contrast, the Indians faltered with a 36, including one arrow landing in the 7-ring, as Turkey sealed the gold medal with a 152-148 victory. PTI TAP AM TAP AM AM