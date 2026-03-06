Shekhawat takes lead after Stage 1 in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Bhavesh Shekhawat took early lead after Stage 1 in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event at the National Selection Trials T3 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges here on Friday.

The Rajasthan shooter scored a total of 294–11x (99,99,96) in the three series of the first stage to take the lead.

Olympian Anish Bhanwala shot 291-11x (97,98,96) to take the second place while Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu scored 291 (96,98,97) to be placed third.

National Champion Suraj Sharma followed the trio with a score of 290-9x (98,95,97).

The 10m rifle shooters will be in action on Saturday with the qualification and finals scheduled along with Stage 2 and the finals of the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event.

Other Results: Ankur Goel 289-12x (99,96,94); Mukesh Nelavalli 289-7 (99,93,97); Vijayveer Sidhu 289-6x (100,98,91); Adarsh Singh 289-4x (95,97,97); Pradeep Singh 286-9x (97,97,92); Omkar Singh 286-6x (98,100,88); Udhayveer Sidhu 284-7x (97,96,91); Neeraj Kumar 284-6x (98,98,88); Mandeep Singh 281-7x (96,96,89). PTI SSC SSC UNG