Sheoran shoots gold, Tomar silver in 1-2 for India

Jakarta, Jan 12 (PTI) Indian shooters Akhil Sheoran and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar claimed gold and silver respectively in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers here on Friday, continuing the country's dominant show in the continental event.

Advertisment

Sheoran shot 460.2 to emerge victorious in the eight-men final, while Tokyo Olympian Tomar finished second on the podium with a score of 459.0.

Thailand's Thongphaphum Vongsukdee settled for the bronze medal after managing 448.8.

The duo of Sheoran and Tomar combined with Swapnil Kusale to also win the team gold medal in the same event ahead of Chinese and South Korean teams.

In the individual qualification, Tomar was placed third with a total score of 588, while Sheoran finished sixth with 586.

India's Niraj Kumar Chain Singh also participated in the qualification but for gaining ranking points only and was not eligible for entry into the final. PTI AH AH UNG