Sher-e-Punjab Trophy to be held from June 10-27

Mohali, Jun 7 (PTI) IPL star Abhishek Sharma will be among players to feature in the upcoming Shere-e-Punjab T20 Cup, organised by the Punjab Cricket Association from June 10-27 at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium.

The tournament will be held in a double round-robin league format with four teams at the top of the table making the semifinals, a release said.

Sharma, one of the key performers for IPL runner-up Sunrisers Hyderabad, will turn up for Agri Knights Kings whereas Mumbai Indians’ Nehal Wadhera will captain Trident Stallions.

While Naman Dhir will lead BLV Blasters, Viswanath Singh, Anmolpreet Singh and Sanvir Singh will lead Intersoft Titans, Royal Phantoms and JK Super Strikers respectively.

”Players should do well in Sher-e-Punjab Cup and further make their case strong for Punjab teams, IPL teams and also for India teams,” said India bowler Siddharth Kaul, who will play for Titans. PTI AYG DDV