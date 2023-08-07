Shetty, Hooda to lead India in BWF World Junior Championships

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Rising shuttlers Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda will spearhead India's 16-member squad in the BWF World Junior Championships, scheduled to take place in Spokane, USA, from September 25.

The squad was selected after an exhaustive trials process that was held in New Delhi from July 26 to 29.

"The trial was extremely competitive and we have been seeing a lot of new faces since we have made trials for such international events mandatory," Badminton Association of India (BAI) general secretary Sanjay Mishra said in a statement. 2022 Odisha Open champion Hooda will lead the girls' singles section along with BWF World ranked players Tara Shah (world No. 7) and Devika Sihag.

The two-time U-19 All India Junior ranking champion Shetty will lead the boy's squad, securing the top spot in selection trials. He will be accompanied by Tushar Suveer and Lokesh Reddy.

Boys' doubles squad consists of Nicholas Nathan Raj and Tushar Suveer, and, Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana.

The girl's doubles team will be led by Radhika Sharma-Tanvi Sharma and Vennala K-Shriyanshi Valishetty, while Samarveer-Radhika Sharma and Sathwik Reddy K-Vaishnavi Khadkekar will represent the mixed doubles challenge.

The prestigious BWF World Junior Championships kicks off with the mixed team event on September 25 and the individual event will commence from October 2.

Indian junior badminton squad (Team Event): Boys' singles: Ayush Shetty, Tushar Suveer, Lokesh Reddy, Nicholas Nathan Raj Girls' singles: Unnati Hooda, Tara Shah, Devika Sihag, Shriyanshi Valishetty Boys' doubles: Nicholas Nathan Raj/Tushar Suveer, Divyam Arora/Mayank Arora Girls' doubles: Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma, Vennala K/Shriyanshi Valishetty Mixed doubles: Samarveer/Radhika Sharma, Sathwik Reddy K/Vaishnavi Khadkekar Indian junior badminton Squad (Individual Event): Boys' singles: Ayush Shetty, Tushar Suveer, Lokesh Reddy Girls' singles: Unnati Hooda, Tara Shah, Devika Sihag Boys' doubles: Nicholas Nathan Raj/Tushar Suveer, Divyam Arora/Mayank Arora Girls' doubles: Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma, Vennala K/Shriyanshi Valishetty Mixed doubles: Samarveer/Radhika Sharma, Sathwik Reddy K/Vaishnavi Khadkekar.