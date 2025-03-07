Shetty's dream run continues, enters semifinals of Orleans Masters badminton

Orleans (France), Mar 7 (PTI) Unheralded Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty continued his dream run at the Orleans Masters as he advanced to the men's singles semifinals of the BWF Super 300 tournament with a hard-fought win over higher ranked Rasmus Gemke of Denmark here on Friday.

Shetty, who has a world ranking of 48, stunned Gemke 21-16 21-23 21-17 in the quarterfinals.

Shetty had earlier shocked Hong Kong's world number 38 Jason Gunawan 21-17 21-17 victory in 50 minutes to secure his place in the quarterfinals.

The Indian had humbled world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in straight games in his opening round.

Shetty, the lone surviving Indian in the tournament, will next face the winner of the other quarterfinal between Chinese Taipei's Chia Hao Lee and second seed Chun-Yi Lin.