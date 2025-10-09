Shikha Yadav to lead India Women in Leg 2 of Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Series

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Shikha Yadav will lead India in Leg 2 of the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Series to be held in Colombo on October 18 and 19.

The Indian squad, which had made its debut in Hangzhou finishing sixth, was announce by the Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) here on Thursday.

Having entered Leg 1 of the competition as the 10th seed, India had finished among the top six and head to the Leg 2 with their confidence bolstered with the previous show.

India had beaten Philippines (24-5) and UAE (19-12) in the Leg 1.

“The Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Series features Asia’s 12 top national teams competing across multiple legs, with cumulative points determining final rankings,” IRFU said in a release.

“We took valuable lessons from Leg 1 - both in execution and in consistency. The focus now is on converting those learnings into results in Colombo. The players have shown great commitment, and we’re eager to see them perform with confidence and clarity once again,” said head coach Paul Delport.

Squad: Shikha Yadav (c), Dumuni Marndi (vc), Amandeep Kaur, Ujjwala Ghuge, Guriya Kumari, Sandhya Rai, Bhumika Shukla, Sandhyarani Tudu, Nirmalya Rout, Arti Kumari, Kalyani Patil, Vaishnavi Patil, Tarulata Naik.