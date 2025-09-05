Shilanand braves long injury lay-off and personal tragedy to rise again

Rajgir (Bihar), Sep 5 (PTI) Perseverance and grit define Shilanand Lakra’s journey as the Indian striker overcame a career-threatening injury and the loss of his father to return to the national team after two years in the ongoing Asia Cup.

The 26-year-old from Sundergarh district of Odisha, considered the hockey cradle of the country, twisted his ankle in May 2022 during a regular training session ahead of the FIH Pro League and had to undergo multiple surgeries to fix his knee, forcing him out of the game for two years.

Just when he began rehabilitation, tragedy struck again as he lost his father, a mason by profession, after a fatal accident.

"It was a forgettable phase of my life. I had ACL, PCL and meniscus injuries at one time. It was a major injury. I wish no player should go through such a phase in his or her career," Shilanand told PTI on the sidelines of the ongoing men's Asia Cup hockey tournament here.

"I got operated and started walking and jogging after one month of operation. I had to start everything from the scratch. For 2 years I was in the camp but in rehab.

"But the thought that I might not be able to play again never came in my mind. I had determination because I had seen in the past many senior players making a comeback after such injuries," he added.

Having weathered that storm, another was waiting for Shilanand as he lost his father. He fell from a height in 2021 while constructing his own house.

"Papa was a mason but he met with an accident while making his own house. It was his last project. He told us that after making my own house I will quit because my son is doing something now, so I will leave," an emotional Shilanand said.

"He was satisfied and he was happily doing his work. But in September 2021, he suddenly fell from 7-8 feet and suffered severe injuries to his head, back and spinal cord. He had surgeries but it didn't work.

"He even didn't know that I had a surgery. Even I didn't tell anyone in the house that I had surgery. They used to ask me why aren't you in the team, I used to say I twisted my ankle. I just wanted my father not to worry about me but despite all that he passed away a year after my surgery," he added.

Shilanand finally made his way back into the national team and on Thursday, not only provided a superb assist but also scored a goal with a lovely deflection in India's 4-1 win over Malaysia in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.

"I don't remember after how long I scored an international goal but I scored before my injury. Two years had spent in recovering from the injury," he said.

He, however, is not satisfied and wants to bring consistency into his game.

"To return to the team you need to do hardwork. I was in the core group but not in the team. I haven't got that satisfaction what I am looking for. I am trying to do far better," he said.

"I want to improve and contribute to the team more. I want to bring in consistency in my game and raise its level." India's chief coach Craig Fulton knows very well what to expect and how to bring out the best from Shilanand.

"He (Shilanand) is just coming into his own again. It's not easy to play a tournament in India when you haven't played for a while. It takes time," Fulton said.

"He has got natural ability, he is quick, he can press, he can score, he can pass, he can dodge. When he is comfortable and when he is in his right place mentally then you will see him shine." PTI SSC ATK