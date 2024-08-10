Shillong Lajong beat Rangdajied 2-0 in Durand Cup

Shillong, Aug 10 (PTI) Goals from Ronney Willson and Kenstar Kharshong powered Shillong Lajong FC to a 2-0 win over Rangdajied United FC in the Durand Cup here on Saturday.

With this win, Shillong Lajong leaped to the top of the table with six points, same as FC Goa but on goal difference.

Shillong Lajong took the lead midway through the first half.

Rangdajied failed to clear a free-kick and it was recycled from the left wing by Kharshong who found Willson free at the back post and the defender planted his header past everyone into the goal.

Rangdajied received a golden opportunity to level the scores, as they were awarded a penalty but an attempted lob from the spot by Treimiki Lamurong hit the crossbar and went out.

Shillong Lajong started the second half on the front foot and doubled their lead within four minutes of the restart.

Kharshong leaped high to score with a powerful header from a corner kick.