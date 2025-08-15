Shillong Lajong brace for Navy charge, Bodoland prepares for NorthEast challenge

Shillong/Kokrajhar, Aug 15 (PTI) Local favourites Shillong Lajong FC will contend with in-form Indian Navy FT while Bodoland FC will aim to extend their dream run when they clash against defending champions NorthEast United FC in Durand Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

Lajong, led by Head Coach Birendra Thapa, squeezed into the knockouts as one of the best second-placed teams with aggressive as well as gritty performances, including a strong win over Rangdajied United and a closely fought defeat to reigning champions NorthEast United.

Attackers Everbrightson Sana and Phrangki Buam have been central to Lajong's offensive rhythm, with the side averaging over two goals per game this season.

Home support in Shillong remains a potent weapon, with lively fan chants and drumming driving Lajong to punch above their weight—especially in the must-win knockout setting.

Coach Thapa is clear about the team’s approach.

"We play very aggressive and very attacking which is our biggest strength. We have the quality on the ground, and we’ll use every bit of it. I always want to win and encourage the players to give their best and enjoy the game," said Thapa.

Indian Navy FT sailed through the group stages unbeaten, topping Group F after a dramatic late comeback against TRAU FC, a testament never-say-die spirit.

Navy’s last-minute goals from Pintu Mahata and Sreyas V.G secured their spot, with keeper Bhaskar Roy anchoring a steadfast backline.

With physicality and fitness as their hallmarks, the Navy side will look to silence the packed Shillong crowd and execute their set-piece-heavy game plan.

Their head coach Ramesh Rai exuded confidence ahead of the contest, "Our preparation is good, the players are in shape, motivated, and heading in the right direction. Tomorrow will be a beautiful game, and we will fight. In football, we can never expect to win, but we can always promise a good game and a good fight," said Rai.

Bodoland aims to extend historic run in Kokrajhar =============================== First-time quarterfinalists Bodoland FC, riding on the crest of local support, stormed through the group stage with a perfect nine points, including a statement 4-0 win over ITBP FT in heavy rain.

Timothi Narzary, Pedro Astray, and Gwgwmsar Gayary had starred for the hosts and stunned ISL side Punjab FC 1-0.

The energy and euphoria in Kokrajhar have been electric, creating one of Durand Cup’s most intimidating home atmospheres.

Coach Vikash Panthi has instilled a blend of attacking football and defensive discipline; the side’s transition play and pacey wingers are expected to pose problems for NorthEast.

"Tactics will be displayed on the pitch during the match,” said Panthi, keeping his cards close to his chest while hinting at a meticulously prepared game plan for the high-stakes clash.

But NorthEast United arrive as the heavyweight favourites, seeking back-to-back Durand Cup titles after winning Group E, anchored by coach Juan Pedro Benali’s superb tactical approach.

Benali’s tactical acumen remains sharp, with NorthEast United retaining their free-flowing attacking style from last season and blending seasoned ISL campaigners with promising young talent.

The ISL side boasts an experienced core, with Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie in lethal form. NorthEast’s unbeaten run in the tournament is the perfect validation to their pedigree and squad depth, but Bodoland’s fearless momentum and local advantage could force a thrilling contest. PTI AT AT UNG