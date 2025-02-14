Shillong Lajong continue fine home form with Sreenidi Deccan thrashing

Shillong, Feb 14 (PTI) Shillong Lajong FC put four goals past Sreenidi Deccan FC to take three points from their I-League game at the SSA Stadium here on Friday.

Marcos Rudwere (4' p, 72'), Kenstar Kharshong (88'), and Renan Paulino (90+3' p) scored for Shillong Lajong.

Lajong had come into the game as the most prolific scorers in the league and their performance strengthened those credentials.

Sreenidi's mini revival, where they had lost once in the last seven matches, came to an end and they will reflect on the fact that they have now conceded nine goals in two outings against the Meghalaya side this season.

Despite facing a highly partisan crowd, Sreenidi Deccan were the ones who dominated the first half, controlling the possession in midfield even without actually making inroads with the ball in the final third.

The hosts for their part were playing mostly on the counter, often using set pieces to trouble Sreenidi's defence.

In the 40th minute, Lajong got the breakthrough in the simplest way imaginable. A long ball from the back split the Sreenidi defence, leaving Phrangki Buam virtually one-on-one with the goalkeeper Aryan Lamba inside the box.

Lamba brought him down after he'd been dribbled past, and the referee pointed to the spot. Marcos Rudwere made no mistake from the spot, scoring to give his side the lead.

In the 70th minute, an unmarked Daniel Gonçalves headed wide from a Lajong corner. It was a sign of things to come.

Within a minute Lajong had another corner. This time Gonçalves headed the ball down, into the path of Rudwere, who smashed it in from five yards to double Lajong's lead.

Kenstar Kharshong added a third in the 88th minute with a glancing header following a corner.

There was more agony in store for the visitors, when they conceded a penalty in injury time. Paulino put the spot kick away to make it four goals and three points for Lajong.