Shillong Lajong FC sign Brazilian defender Daniel Goncalves

Shillong, Sep 1 (PTI) Shillong Lajong FC on Friday announced the signing of 27-year-old Brazilian centre back Daniel Gonçalves for the upcoming I-League campaign 2023-24.

The club has returned to the I-League after a gap of four years.

"The club has completed the signing of 27-year-old Daniel Gonçalves. This will be his first club outside his home country," club manager Haba Lyngdoh told PTI.

Daniel will be a boost for the club at its central defence, he said.

According to the Lajong manager, Daniel played for several top clubs at his home country -- Esportivo, Nova Iguaçu, Artsul, americano, Duque de Caxias, Sampaio Correa-rj, Nacional-Am -- and he played his last match for Falcon earlier this year before looking for new avenues in India.

Born in Queimados area of Rio de Janeiro, Daniel began his career in the basic category at Artsul, Cruzeiro-Mg and Vasco da gama. PTI JOP AH AH