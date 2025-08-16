Shillong Lajong to face defending champions NorthEast United in Durand Cup semifinals

Shillong/Kokrajhar, Aug 16 (PTI) Shillong Lajong FC rallied splendidly to beat Indian Navy 2-1 and advance to the semifinal of the Durand Cup football tournament for the second successive year here on Saturday.

Second half goals from Damaitphang Lyngdoh and Everbrightson Sana Mylliempdah gave the home side the victory after Vijay Marandi had given Indian Navy the lead in the first half of the first quarterfinal match.

Shillong Lajong face defending champions NorthEast United in the semifinals on August 19 in Shillong in a repeat of last year’s last-four clash.

In the other quarterfinal match of the day played in Kokrajhar, NorthEast United produced a commanding performance to overpower Bodoland FC 4–0 in front of a packed SAI Stadium to enter the semi-finals.

Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie (29th and 61st) struck a brace, while Spaniard Andy Garcia (53rd) and substitute Parthib Gogoi (90+2) added their names to the scoresheet.

The first half of the Lajong vs Navy match saw very few chances being created until the 35th minute mark when the game came to life and at the end of a chaotic sequence of two minutes.

A long goal-kick from Bhaskar Roy was brought down by Roshan Panna and squared to Vijay Marandi inside the box.

The Navy forward showed composure to round the goalkeeper and three defenders and his left footed shot deflected off the retrieving goalkeeper and found the net past the two defenders who were on the goal line.

The goal came before both goalkeepers made terrific saves at each end, with Siwel Rymbai showing his reflex to palm away a glancing header from Sreyas V.G and later Bhaskar Roy dived full stretch to his right to deny Gladdy Kharbuli.

The second half saw Shillong Lajong forcing attacks to find the equaliser but were thwarted by a disciplined Navy defence and their own decisions in the final third.

Everbrightson Sana came the closest to score with his header hitting the crossbar and going out.

Sheen Stevenson also failed to find the target after Rudra Ved found the winger free inside the box but he couldn’t keep his header down.

The Navy men were content to play in the counter attack and looked more in control of the game.

The home side eventually found the equaliser after constant pressure in the 69th minute.

Damaitphang Lyngdoh’s intended cross from the left wing curled into the goal after the ball looped into the net after hitting the far post.

The Shillong side took the lead in the 79th minute after Everbrightson Sana won and converted a penalty.

The striker received the ball at the edge of the box and with a smart turn foxed Novin Gurung who brought him down inside the box.

The 20-year-old stepped up to convert the penalty calmly past Bhaskar Roy who guessed correctly but was beyond his reach, sending the home crowd into frenzy.

Shillong Lajong absorbed the pressure from Indian Navy and defended resiliently to ensure that they reach their third Durand Cup semi-final overall.

In the NorthEast vs Bodoland match, the opening quarter-hour saw both teams exchange blows in a frenetic, end-to-end contest.

Robinson, Pranjal, and Urjoy Brahma tested Gurmeet at one end, while Ajaraie, Lalrinzuala, and Andy forced Diamary into sharp saves at the other.

In the 17th minute, Andy’s curling free kick from the right nearly crept in, but Diamary parried away at the near post.

The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute. A defensive lapse from Bodoland allowed Jithin MS to burst down the right and square for Ajaraie, who calmly finished past Diamary to silence the home crowd.

Substitute Arjun Mardi had Bodoland’s best chance to equalise soon after, but he dragged his effort wide, while Junior Onguene was denied by Gurmeet following a clever Robinson pass.

Bodoland came out aggressively after the restart, but their lack of cutting edge in the final third was punished in the 53rd minute.

A flowing move started by Zabaco released Buanthanglun Samte on the left, whose cross was met by Andy Gaitan in the middle. The Spaniard’s low strike squeezed past Diamary despite his fingertips, doubling NEUFC’s advantage and making it the first goal for Andy for his new side.

Eight minutes later, Ajaraie struck again. Thoi Singh’s cross from the right found the Moroccan in space, who teased with the goalkeeper and defence before slotting coolly into the net for his second of the evening, effectively sealing the contest at 3-0.

Bodoland, spurred by their vociferous supporters, pushed hard to reduce the margin but were repeatedly thwarted by Zabaco’s disciplined backline and Gurmeet’s safe hands.

The final goal came deep into stoppage time when substitute Jairo threaded a delightful through ball for Parthib Gogoi, who kept his composure to slot into the far corner and complete the 4-0 rout.