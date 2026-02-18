Shivam Dube’s 66 takes India to 193/6 against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

Ahmedabad, Feb 18 (PTI) Shivam Dube (66) struck a vital half-century to lift India to a daunting 193/6 against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup Group A match, here on Wednesday.

Abhishek Sharma fell for a third consecutive duck while other batters including Ishan Kishan (18), Tilak Varma (31) and Suryakumar Yadav (34) made key contributions earlier in the innings.

Hardik Pandya (30) and Dube then put on 76 runs for the fifth wicket.

Aryan Dutt (2/19) was the pick among bowlers for the Dutch.

Brief scores: India 193/6 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 66; Aryan Dutt 2/19) vs Netherlands. PTI DDV ATK