Shivam Lohakare wins men's javelin throw gold

Patiala, Mar 8 (PTI) The spotlight was on two young javelin throwers — Shivam Lohakare and Anand Singh — on the final day of the fifth edition of the Indian Open Throws Competition here at National Institute of Sports.

Lohakare walked away with the honour, winning the men's javelin throw gold with a distance of 81.08m. After his opening throw of 81.08m, Lohakare had no mark in the remaining five attempts.

Anand, representing SSCB, took home silver with a throw of 76.94m, while Odisha's experienced javelin thrower and Asian Games medallist, Kishore Kumar Jena, claimed bronze with a distance of 74.75m.

Jena took a temporary break from competition last season due to a nagging ankle injury but was satisfied with a podium finish on his return to competition.

"I'm working to regain my lost form," the Asian Games silver medallist said.

"This season is important for me and I hope to stay healthy to qualify for the Asian Games in September." In the U18 discus throw (1.5kg) competition, Nishchay missed the national record of 64.09m set by Arjun in Coimbatore in 2010. Nishchay's best throw on Sunday was 63.90m.