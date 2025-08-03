Shivam, Mausam advance U19 Asian Boxing Championships

Bangkok, Aug 3 (PTI) India's Shivam and Mausam Suhag registered contrasting victories to advance in their respective weight categories at the U19 Asian Boxing Championships here on Sunday.

In the men's 55kg category, Shivam dominated all the three rounds against Turkmenistan's Bezirgen Annayev to earn a unanimous verdict.

Later in the day, Mausam showed resilience under pressure from Kazakhstan's Nurkabyluly Mukhit in the 65 kg category to carve out a 3:2 win.

However, the Indian contingent could not make it a perfect day in the U19 age group as Shubham suffered a 0:5 loss against Kazakhstan's Tortubek Adilet in the 60kg bout.