Shivam Sharma's five-for guides UP to an innings win against Bihar; Kerala salvage draw against MP

Patna, Jan 26 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Shivam Sharma picked up five wickets as Uttar Pradesh bowled out Bihar for 236 to secure an innings and 119-run victory, their first in six games, in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match here on Sunday.

Needing 225 runs to force Uttar Pradesh to bat again, Bihar resumed their second innings at 130 for 5, hoping for a remarkable recovery to salvage a draw. However, they could manage only 106 more runs before being dismissed.

Uttar Pradesh, who had declared their first innings at a massive 603 for 2, put up a clinical bowling performance to finish off Bihar's innings with ease.

Overnight batters Ayush Loharuka and Sachin Kumar put up a dogged show in the first session, taking Bihar to 176 for 5 in 71 overs. But Shivam Sharma made the crucial breakthrough when he trapped Loharuka in front after lunch, triggering a collapse.

Sachin completed his half-century before being run out by Shivam Mavi, as Bihar slipped to 191 for 7. Sharma then took the wickets of Himanshu Singh (16) and Nawaz Khan (0) off successive deliveries in the 88th over, with skipper Veer Pratap Singh (29) being the last man dismissed.

With this win, Uttar Pradesh gained seven points, bringing their total to 13, and moved to fifth place in Group C. Haryana (26 points) are on top of the group, followed by Karnataka (19).

Meanwhile, Bihar, after suffering their fifth loss, remain at the bottom of the table.

Uttar Pradesh will meet Madhya Pradesh, while Bihar next play Kerala in their final game.

Kerala's valiant fight earns three points with first-innings lead ====================================== Kerala fought valiantly to secure three points, thanks to their first-innings lead, after drawing their Group C match against Madhya Pradesh in Thiruvananthapuram.

Set a daunting target of 363 to win, Kerala began the final day at 28 for 1 but quickly found themselves in trouble, slipping to 47 for 5. However, a spirited lower-order fightback helped them finish at 268 for 8, saving the match and securing the points.

Mohammad Azharuddeen (68) and Jalaj Saxena (32) provided the initial resistance with a 74-run partnership before the latter was dismissed.

Azharuddeen then joined forces with Aditya Sarwate (80), and together they added 90 more runs, keeping Kerala in the hunt.

Azharuddeen's departure, clean bowled by pacer Kuldeep Sen (3/64), brought Baba Aparajith to the crease, and he, along with Sarwate, added another 37 runs.

Sarwate's dismissal by Kumar Kartikeya (3/106) didn’t deter Aparajith, who, along with number 10 MD Nidheesh (4), held firm to salvage the draw.

With this result, Kerala accumulated 18 points, occupying third place, while Madhya Pradesh, with 10 points, remained near the bottom of the table.

Brief Scores: At Patna: Bihar 248 & 236 in 90.4 overs (Sachin Kumar 50; Shivam Sharma 5/58) lost by an innings and 119 runs to Uttar Pradesh 603 for 2 declared.

At Thiruvananthapuram: Madhya Pradesh 160 & 369 for 8 declared in 101 overs drew with Kerala 167 and 268 for 8 in 104 overs (Mohammed Azharuddeen 68, Aditya Sarwate 80; Kuldeep Sen 3/64). PTI ATK PDS PDS