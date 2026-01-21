Shoaib Malik looks for coaching or administrative role in PSL

Karachi, Jan 21 (PTI) Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is expected to take up a coaching assignment or an administrative role with the Sialkot franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after announcing his retirement from the T20 tournament as a player.

The 43-year old Malik on Tuesday announced his retirement as a player from the PSL after appearing in the league for 10-years.

He has already announced his retirement from international cricket.

"Shoaib is expected to be part of the PSL 11 in a management or coaching role with the new franchise, Sialkot," a source close to the player said.

Malik who hails from Sialkot, has led them in domestic cricket and in the Champions League and captained them to several national T20 titles before the launch of the PSL in 2016.

"The owners of the Sialkot franchise are keen to have his expertise to build their side for the PSL," the source said.

He said that Malik himself is interested in working with the Sialkot franchise and could officially join them in a key post soon.

Malik earned a name for himself as a specialist white-ball formats player, scoring close to 10,000 runs in ODIs and T20Is in his career. PTI Corr APS APS APS