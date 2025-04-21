Shooter Simranpreet wins silver in women's 25m pistol, Bhaker finishes 4th in World Cup

Lima (Peru), Apr 21 (PTI) Indian shooter Simranpreet Kaur Brar clinched her maiden senior international medal with a silver in the women’s 25m pistol event while Paris Olympics double medallist Manu Bhaker finished fourth at the ISSF World Cup here on Monday.

The 20-year-old Indian shot 33 hits across 10 rapid-fire series to finish just one behind China's Sun Yujie, who claimed her second successive World Cup gold in the event.

Another Chinese shooter, Yao Qianxun, secured the bronze with 29 hits.

This was India's fourth silver of the competition, adding to two golds and a bronze.

Esha Singh, who won silver in the last World Cup in Argentina, ended sixth.

The Chinese burst off the blocks going to the top after the first series, as the Indians warmed up to the task from the second.

In the sixth series, both Bhaker and Simranpreet nailed fives, while Esha shot a four. This led to a a shoot-off between Bhaker, Esha and Germany's Doreen Vennekamp.

Esha was the first to bow out. Bhaker then edged out Doreen in another shoot-off to move into the top four.

By now Simranpreet on 23-hits had found herself sandwiched between Sun with 25-hits and Yao with 22.

However, Bhaker's luck ran out in the next series as the one-point difference between the top three remained constant till the end of the contest.

Earlier in the day, the trio of Bhaker, mixed team pistol world champion Esha and Simranpreet, ensured all three Indians made the finals.

Bhaker was second in qualifying with a solid 585 while Simranpreet was fifth with 580.

Esha shot 575 to take the eighth and final qualifying spot.

The three Chinese contenders also made the finals as did German ace Doreen Vennekamp and multiple times continental champion Andrea Perez Pena.