Shooters Maheshwari, Abhay fail to make skeet final

Nicosia (Cyprus), May 7 (PTI) Olympian Maheshwari Chauhan and Abhay Singh Sekhon respectively failed to reach the women's and men's skeet finals at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup here on Wednesday.

Maheshwari and Abhay closed with a 25 and 23 respectively, narrowly missing out on the finals.

Maheshwari's tally of 118 was two below the joint sixth spot, while Abhay’s 121 was even closer as Ireland’s Jack Fairclough took the sixth and final qualifying spot with 122.

Earlier in the day, Maheshwari (22, 25, 24, 25), despite a perfect finishing round, could not make up for the two rounds of 22 on day one, as the shoot-off for the fifth and sixth qualifying spots went at 120 in women’s skeet.

Abhay (25, 24, 24, 25, 23) had raised hopes by ending day two in fifth spot, but two misses in his final round saw him finish down in 16th spot, despite a good overall performance over three days.

Also competing in the women's skeet, Parinaaz Dhaliwal (23, 24, 20, 25, 24) was 16th with 116 while Yashasvi Rathore (21, 23, 21, 23, 24) finished 35th with a total of 112 in her debut world cup.

Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan (24, 24, 24, 23, 24) was the second best Indian in men’s skeet, his tally of 119 giving him the 36th spot while Ritu Raj Bundela’s (23, 21, 23, 23, 24) 114 was good enough for 63rd spot among medal contenders.

Arina Kuznetsova of the neutral athletes (AIN) won gold in women’s skeet while former junior world champion Elia Sdruccioli won gold for Italy in the men’s event. PTI APA PDS PDS