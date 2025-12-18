Shooting League of India: new franchise on board

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) UP Prometheans was on Thursday announced as the latest addition to the franchise-based Shooting League of India (SLI), whose inaugural edition will be held from February 16-26 next year.

The team is owned by Prometheus, a school located in Noida.

"Uttar Pradesh has immense sporting potential, and the entry of a franchise driven by a strong educational and developmental philosophy adds great value to the league," said National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) President Kalikesh Singh Deo.

SLI will feature top Indian and international shooters competing in a mixed-team format across pistol, rifle and shotgun disciplines.

The competition will feature team events in multiple categories -- pistol (10m, 25m), rifle (10m, 50m 3P), and shotgun (trap and skeet). The teams will be divided into two pools for the league stage, followed by knockout rounds.

Players will be drafted across four tiers -- Elite Champions, World Elite, National Champions, and Junior & Youth -- ensuring a mix of international stars, Indian shooters, and emerging talent.