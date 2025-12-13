Shooting Nationals: Olympian Raiza Dhillon claims golden double in skeet

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Paris Olympian Raiza Dhillon gave a commanding performance on way to clinching the skeet gold in both women's senior and junior categories in the National Shooting Championship here Saturday.

The 21-year-old shot 56 in the women's final to secure the top-podium place ahead of Yashasvi Rathore, who settled for silver with 55.

Fellow Olympian Ganemat Shekhon finished third after shooting down 45 targets. Darshna Rathore (36), Risham Kaur Guron (27) and Vanshika Tiwari (18) finished fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Earlier in the the qualification round, Yashavi topped the standings with 118 hits while Raiza and Ganemat shot 116 each, with the former finishing second on a shoot-off score of plus-5, while Ganemat was placed third at plus-4.

Darshna Rathore finished fourth with 115, while Risham Kaur Guron and Vanshika Tiwari followed closely with 114 apiece, their positions decided on shoot-off scores.

In the women's team event, Rajasthan clinched gold, with Yashasvi Darshna and Olympian Maheshwari Chauhan aggregating 343 to top the standings.

Madhya Pradesh (Vanshika Tiwari, Mansi Raghuwanshi, and Oshmi Shrivas) finished second with a total score of 328, while Punjab (Ganemat Shekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Asees Chhina) claimed the bronze medal with 325.

Raiza continued her dominant run in the junior skeet final as well, shooting 55 to finish one ahead of Vanshika Tiwari, who took silver with 54. Mansi Raghuwanshi won the bronze medal with 45.

Qualification topper Yashasvi (118) finished fourth in the final with 34, followed by Risham Kaur Guron (22) and Sanyogita Shekhawat (14).

In the junior women's team event, Madhya Pradesh (Vanshika Tiwari, Mansi Raghuwanshi, and Oshmi Shrivas) emerged winners with a total of 328, while Rajasthan (Yashasvi Rathore, Sanyogita Shekhawat, and Kamna Udawat) secured silver with 326. Punjab finished third to claim the bronze medal with 314 (Risham Kaur Guron, Parmeet Kaur, Sifat Chhina).