Shot-putter Karhana appointed safeguarding officer for Youth Asian Games

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Olympian and Asian Championships gold medallist in shot put Om Prakash Karhana has been nominated by IOA as the safeguarding officer of the Indian contingent for the Youth Asian Games this year.

The third edition of the Youth Asian Games will be held in Bahrain from October 19 to 31.

"It is a great honour and responsibility to once again be part of Team India — this time in a new role dedicated to safeguarding our athletes. I am thankful to Ms. P T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for their guidance and constant support throughout my sporting journey," said Karhana.

A safeguarding officer is responsible for ensuring athletes' safety and welfare.