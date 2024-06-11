Shotgun shooters aim World Cup medal points in Lonato, eye Paris Olympic berths

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Commonwealth Games gold medallist Shreyasi Singh will be among 12 Indian shooters competing at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup, starting in Lonato, Italy on Wednesday.

The first three rounds of the men’s and women’s trap qualifiers take centerstage with India fielding a full strength three-member team in each event.

Medals won at this World Cup can earn shooters points that will help them getting Paris Olympic berths before the shotgun squad is announced.

A 15-member Rifle and Pistol squad has already been announced for the Paris Games next month.

Many among the 12-member Lonato team are still vying for Paris berths, particularly in men's and women's trap and women's skeet. Therefore the Indian shooters are expected to come out all guns blazing.

Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor and Bhowneesh Mendiratta will feature in the men's trap, while Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi and Manish Keer will represent India in the women's trap competition.

The top-six in each event will advance to the finals, scheduled for Thursday after the final two rounds of qualification. PTI APA TAP