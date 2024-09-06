Shourya Saini bags gold in 50m Rifle 3P with World Deaf Championship record

Hanover, Sep 6 (PTI) Shourya Saini scripted a World Deaf Championship record with a score of 452.4 on way to securing gold in men's 50m Rifle 3-Positions event here on Friday.

He had made it to the final with a qualification score of 580.

It is Saini's second medal in the competition, following his silver in the men's 10m Air Rifle event.

Among the other Indians, Kushagra Singh sealed a fourth-place finish in the final.

Chetan Hanmant Sapkal settled for bronze in men's 25m Rapid-fire pistol, taking India's medals tally in to 17 (five gold, seven silver and five bronze).

Chetan shot 534 on way to bronze, finishing behind the Ukrainian pair of Serhii Ohorodnyk and Oleksandr Kolodii, who clinched gold and silver respectively.