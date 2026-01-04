Shrachi Bengal Tigers beat Ranchi Royals 1-0 in Women’s HIL contest

Ranchi, Jan 4 (PTI) Agustina Gorzelany (37’) scored the winner as Shrachi Bengal Tigers recorded a 1-0 win over Ranchi Royals in the Women’s Hockey India League here on Sunday.

With this win, the Bengal Tigers moved to the second position in the points table.

The Ranchi Royals came into this contest high on confidence with two consecutive wins and started the game with their midfield controlling the tempo in the opening exchanges.

They had five penalty corners and seven circle penetrations in the first quarter, but couldn’t find a way past Jennifer Rizzo in goal for the Tigers.

Playing on the counter attack, the Tigers had a late opportunity of their own before Bichu Devi Kharibam pulled off a couple of sharp saves for the home side towards the end of a stop-start first quarter.

The Tigers steadily grew into confidence in the second quarter, making inroads and putting the Royals’ defence under pressure. They made seven circle penetrations and a couple of penalty corners, attacking in waves in search of the opening goal.

But Madhuri Kindo stayed firm in goal for the hosts though, making crucial saves to keep her side on level terms to end a hard-fought first half with the score at 0-0.

In the second half, Ranchi Royals came close to breaking the deadlock on a couple of occasions but it was the Tigers who eventually drew first blood through Gorzelany, converting from a penalty corner.

Gorzelany struck for the fourth time in the competition to give her side 1-0 lead, which proved to be decisive.