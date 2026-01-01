Shrachi Bengal Tigers beat SG Pipers in shootout after 3-3 stalemate in regulation time

Ranchi, Jan 1 (PTI) Shrachi Bengal Tigers held their nerve in a dramatic match as they edged past SG Pipers in a shootout after the two sides were locked at 3-3 at the end of regulation time in the Women’s Hockey India League here on Thursday.

Lalremsiami’s sudden-death conversion in the shootout sealed the bonus point after a pulsating contest.

Agustina Gorzelany (6th, 18th minutes) and Lalremsiami (11th) netted for the Tigers in the regulation time, while Lola Riera (10th, 60th) and Sunelita Toppo (59th) scored for the SG Pipers.

The Tigers started aggressively with an early circle entry, but SG Pipers absorbed the pressure and responded with swift passing. Shrachi Bengal Tigers soon earned back-to-back penalty corners, converting the second through Agustina Gorzelany (6th) to take the lead.

The response from the Pipers was immediate as they won a penalty corner of their own, with Lola Riera (10th) slotting home to level the scores.

The parity was short-lived, with Lalremsiami (11th) restoring the Tigers’ advantage through a deft deflection, giving her side a 2-1 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

The Tigers then extended their lead in the second quarter as Gorzelany (18th) struck again from a penalty corner. Despite sustained attacks from SG Pipers, Tigers’ goalkeeper Jennifer Rizzo produced a series of fine saves to keep her side ahead 3-1 at half-time.

SG Pipers began the second half on the front foot, launching attacks and earning a penalty corner, but they were unable to make it count.

Undeterred, the Pipers kept knocking on the door with sustained pressure and repeated circle entries, testing the Tigers’ defence throughout the third quarter. However, resolute defending and disciplined goalkeeping from Shrachi Bengal Tigers ensured the scoreline remained unchanged, as the third quarter ended goalless with the Tigers still leading 3-1.

The fourth quarter followed a similar pattern, with SG Pipers enjoying the bulk of possession and dictating the tempo of the game.

Their dominance finally paid dividends with just over two minutes remaining when they won a penalty corner. Captain Navneet Kaur unleashed a fierce shot that was deftly deflected by Sunelita Toppo (59th) to cut the deficit to a single goal.

The late surge continued as the Pipers earned a penalty stroke in the dying seconds of the match, which Lola Riera (60th) calmly converted to complete a remarkable comeback.

With the scores locked at 3-3 at full time, the contest was pushed into a shootout to determine the winner.

The thrilling shootout also finished 3-3, with both teams converting three attempts each, forcing the contest into sudden death.

In the decisive moments, SG Pipers failed to score on two occasions, while Lalremsiami held her nerve to convert her chance and secure the bonus point for Shrachi Bengal Tigers.