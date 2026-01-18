Shrachi Bengal Tigers bounce back to beat SG Pipers 3-2

Bhubaneswar, Jan 18 (PTI) Shrachi Bengal Tigers came from behind to defeat SG Pipers 3-2 and remain in fray for a top-four finish in their final pool stage match of the men’s Hockey India League here on Sunday.

Jugraj Singh (45th), Abhishek (45th) and Affan Yousuf (48th) scored the goals for the Tigers after Dilraj Singh (4th) and Tomas Domene (31st) had put the Pipers ahead in the contest.

The Pipers struck first with a sweeping move built from the back. Aditya Lalage surged forward and slipped a pass to Dilraj, who converted it into a goal with a reverse-hit from close range.

The Pipers threatened to find their second goal in a penalty corner soon after, but they were denied by Sean Findlay at the post.

In the Tigers’ best chance of the quarter, Christopher Ruhr took a strike from just outside the circle in the 14th minute, but the effort went wide.

The Tigers came close to an equaliser in the second quarter when Findlay found Gursewak Singh wide open in the circle. However, the ensuing shot was swiftly dealt with by Pipers’ goalkeeper Pawan.

The Tigers failed to find an equaliser throughout the third quarter.

The Pipers extended the lead early in the third quarter from a penalty corner. Domene's shot from the top deflected off the first charger Abhishek and rolled into the back of the net.

In the 45th minute, Jugraj found the back of the net from yet another penalty corner and a few seconds later, the scores were levelled.

A long ball from Boccard Gauthier was controlled well by Abhishek, before his shot raced past the goalkeeper.

In another collective effort at the 48th minute mark, Sukhjeet passed it on to Yousuf who slotted the ball in the gap for the Tigers’ third and decisive goal. PTI DDV PDS PDS