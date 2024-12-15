Shree Cements, Indian Railway A reach semifinals in Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge

Pune, Dec 15 (PTI) Shree Cements and Indian Railway A recorded wins in their respective quarterfinal matches of the gold category to advance in Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Tournament here.

Shree Cements team continued their strong performance to defeat Team Monica Jajoo 130-95 in the quarterfinal.

On the other hand, the favourites Indian Railway A comfortably defeated Team Mohota 140-65.

Teams Fenesta and ESK also secured their semifinal berths.

In the silver group, local Sahyadri and Team RSCS will face off in the final. Sahyadri crushed Team Dazzle 67-6 while RSCS overcame the Gladiators 61-46 in their respective semifinal matches. PTI DDV KHS