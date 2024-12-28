Shreyanka nominated for ICC women’s emerging cricketer of the year

Dubai, Dec 28 (PTI) Young spinner Shreyanka Patil has been nominated for the ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year award, following an excellent year in international cricket.

Patil is joined by South Africa's Annerie Dercksen, Scotland's Saskia Horley, and Ireland's Freya Sargent on the list of nominees.

The 22-year-old off-spinner from Karnataka made history as the first Indian to play in the Women's Caribbean Premier League in December 2023 and has since impressed in all formats.

In the 13 T20Is she has played since making her debut in December 2023, Patil has claimed 15 wickets. She has also taken four wickets in the two ODIs she has played.

Patil has been a consistent presence in India’s line-up this year, playing in bilateral series against Australia, Bangladesh, and South Africa, in addition to participating in major tournaments like the Women’s T20 Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.

One of her standout performances came in the World Cup T20, where she finished with figures of 2/14, including the key dismissals of Muneeba Ali and Tuba Hassan—Hassan was removed in a wicket-maiden.

Patil's effort helped restrict Pakistan to 105/8 in a must-win group-stage game, allowing India to chase down the target in 19 overs and keep their World Cup hopes alive after an opening loss to New Zealand.

While primarily known for her bowling, Patil is also a capable lower-order batter.

While primarily known for her bowling, Patil is also a capable lower-order batter.

Though her batting skills have not yet been fully showcased, it remains an important part of her game, and she is ready to shine when the opportunity arises.