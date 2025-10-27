Shreyas Iyer admitted to ICU after internal bleeding

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been admitted to a hospital in Sydney and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after suffering internal bleeding resulting from a rib cage injury sustained during the third match against Australia.

Iyer, who had taken a brilliant catch running backwards from backward point to dismiss Alex Carey, appeared to have hurt his left rib cage in the process and was rushed to the hospital soon after returning to the dressing room on Saturday.

Scans revealed he sustained a "laceration injury to the spleen".

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region...He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation," the BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

"Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well." "The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress," the statement added.

The 30-year-old will remain under observation for 2-7 days.

"Shreyas has been in ICU for the past couple of days. After the reports came in, internal bleeding was detected, and he had to be admitted immediately," a source privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"He will remain under observation for anywhere between two to seven days depending on recovery, as one needed to stop spreading of infection due to bleeding." The BCCI medical team acted swiftly after Iyer's vital parameters fluctuated upon his return to the dressing room.

"The team doctor and physio didn't take any chances and took him to the hospital immediately. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He’s a tough lad and should be fine soon," the source added.

Initially, Iyer was expected to be out of action for about three weeks, but the recovery period may now be longer.

"Since there has been internal bleeding, he will certainly need more time to recover, and at this point, it’s difficult to put a definite timeline on his return to competitive cricket," the source said.

The 31-year-old is expected to remain in the Sydney hospital for at least a week before being declared fit to travel back to India. Iyer is not part of India's T20 squad.