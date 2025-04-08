Shreyas Iyer among nominated cricketers for ICC Player of the Month

Dubai: India’s middle-order mainstay Shreyas Iyer was on Tuesday nominated alongside New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra and Jacob Duffy for the ICC Player of the Month award for March following his impact show in last month's Champions Trophy.

With 243 runs in five matches at 48.60 including two half-centuries, Iyer played a vital role in India’s title win in the eight-team competition.

“The right-handed batter compiled 172 runs in three ODIs in March, averaging 57.33 with a strike rate of 77.47, finishing the top-scorer for India during the tournament,” the ICC said on its website.

“Iyer’s contributions were vital to India's unbeaten run. His highest score of 79 came against New Zealand in their Group A encounter, while he also put together a gritty 45 against Australia in the semi-final, and a composed 48 in the summit clash against the Black Caps to help India to the title.” “His ability to anchor the innings and build partnerships was instrumental in guiding India in crunch moments throughout the campaign,” it added.

However, it was Ravindra who had topped the batters’ chart with 263 runs in four matches at an average of 65.75 including two tons.

“In three ODIs in March, he scored 151 runs at a splendid average of 50.33, at an impressive strike rate of 106.33, while also picking up three wickets at a respectable economy rate of 4.66,” the ICC wrote about the left-handed Kiwi.

“His tournament-defining innings came in the semi-final against South Africa, where he scored a brilliant 108 — his second hundred of the tournament — stitching a vital 164-run partnership with Kane Williamson that helped the Black Caps amass the highest-ever total in the Champions Trophy." “With the ball, Ravindra maintained pressure through economical spells, grabbing a wicket each in all three ODIs,” it added.

Duffy, the world No 1 T20I bowler, found his way into the list following a dominant show in New Zealand’s 4-1 hammering of Pakistan in the T20I series. He took 13 wickets with an economy rate of 6.17 and average of 8.38.

“His performances included a fiery career-best 4/14 in the opening match in Christchurch and another four-wicket haul (4/20) in the fourth encounter in Mount Maunganui, making him a tough ask for Pakistan batters throughout the series,” the ICC said.