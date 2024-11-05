Shreyas Iyer returns for Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy clash against Odisha; Prithvi Shaw excluded

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) Middle-order India batter Shreyas Iyer returned to defending champions Mumbai’s 16-member side for the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A clash against Odisha starting here on Wednesday, but opener Prithvi Shaw was excluded.

Advertisment

Iyer had missed Mumbai’s previous away clash against Tripura — a contest which was drawn — due to personal reasons and is now available for selection for the upcoming clash to be played at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

However, Shaw, who was dropped before the team’s trip to Agartala for their last game, did not find a place.

The right-handed opening batter, who was initially a part of the Mumbai team at the start of the season while also featuring in their title-winning Irani Cup campaign, was left out due to fitness and disciplinary issues.

Advertisment

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Akhil Herwadkar, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhessh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (WK), Sidhaant Addhatrao (WK), Shams Mulani, Karsh Kothari, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohd. Juned Khan, Royston Dias. PTI DDV TAP