Shreyas Iyer to be out of action for minimum 3 weeks

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) India's new ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer might be forced to remain out of action for minimum three weeks if not more after he sustained a "jerk" on his left rib cage while taking Alex Carey's catch off Harshit Rana's bowling during the third ODI in Sydney on Saturday.

As of now, it can't be ascertained whether he will be fit in time for India's first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on November 30.

"Shreyas was taken to the hospital for scans during the match itself. As per initial diagnosis, there has been a jerk and he will have to be out of action for minimum three weeks.

"He will have to report to the Centre of Excellence on his return. Further reports are awaited before one can conclude if he will require more time for recovery. If it is a hairline fracture then it might take longer," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

When asked about his participation in the South Africa ODI series, the source replied: "It is too early to say. If it is three weeks before RTP (Return To Play), then there is a chance that it could be touch and go before November 30." The 30-year-old Iyer is currently one format specialist having taken a six-month break from red ball cricket due to his back issues and has not been considered in the T20 cricket for sometime now.

He is only 83 short of 3000 runs in ODIs and in the just-concluded series, scored 61 with a new stance in the second ODI in Adelaide.

On the day, it was a miscued slash from Carey that went as a skier towards third man. Iyer from his position at backward point sprinted back and maintained his body balance to pouch a very difficult catch before he thudded onto the ground with left rib-cage feeling the impact.

He was in considerable pain and team physio Kamlesh Jain escorted him out before he was taken to the hospital for precautionary scans.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury to his left rib cage while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation and assessment of his injury," the BCCI had stated in his release.

India won the dead rubber by nine wickets riding on an unbeaten 121 from Rohit Sharma and a 74 from Virat Kohli in a chase of 237.