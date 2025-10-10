Shreyas Iyer to collaborate with faith-tech platform 'Bhagvad Gita for All'

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Describing Bhagavad Gita as "a companion" that helps one "reflect and stay balanced", Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has entered into a collaboration with faith-tech platform Bhagavad Gita for All (BGFA).

The platform was founded by Prithviraaj Shetty, who said Iyer is someone who embodies "focus, motivation, and calm even in the most intense moments".

The company claimed that in the last 10 months, it has recorded strong traction, with 10,000+ books purchased and more than one lakh users registered on their Bhagavad Gita For All app.

"The Bhagavad Gita for All is not just a book; it's a companion that helps you reflect, stay balanced, and find purpose amidst challenges. It's beautifully designed and so relevant for today's generation," Iyer said in a statement issued by the company.

According to the company's website, Bhagavad Gita for All is the world's first video-based Bhagavad Gita, with visual explanations for every shloka, and lessons across family, personal and professional life.