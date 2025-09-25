Shreyas takes six-month break from red-ball cricket, to lead Ind A against Aus A in one-dayers

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Shreyas Iyer was on Thursday appointed India A captain for a three-match one-day series against Australia A in Kanpur from September 30 but he has taken a six-month break from red-ball cricket to strengthen his dodgy back.

Besides Iyer, who recently informed the BCCI's chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar that he cannot take the rigours of red-ball cricket owing to a stiff back, the other key players in the India A one-day squad are Ravi Bishnoi, wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh, big-hitting all-rounder Riyan Parag and Ayush Badoni among others.

Top-order batter Abhishek Sharma, who has been India' stand out batter in ongoing the Asia Cup, middle-order batter Tilak Varma, pacers Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh will all join the side for the second and third match on October 3 and 5.

Agarkar, while announcing the India squad for the two-Test home series against the West Indies in Dubai said that while no discussion had been taken on who will lead the ODI side against Australia, the India A series will give Iyer another opportunity to showcase his leadership skills.

"Shreyas Iyer, we want him to play and play well. It's not that he hasn't led India A earlier. He has led his franchise well, and India A obviously helps us look at leaders. But we haven't discussed anything about the Australia ODIs (in October)," said Agarkar.

Iyer had conveyed his decision to step away from red-ball cricket to the BCCI.

"Mr Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement confirming the development that was reported a couple of days ago.

"Having undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, he has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format.

"He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness. In view of his decision, he was not considered for selection for the Irani Cup," Saikia added.

Iyer, who underwent a back surgery in 2023, is being seen as a possible leadership candidate in the 50-over team which is currently led by Rohit Sharma.

To that effect, the three-match one-day series against Australia A could help the selectors gauge his potential ahead of the three-match ODI series in Australia in October.

Delhi cricketer Priyansh Arya and right-arm pacer Simarjeet Singh will make way for the players returning from the Asia Cup in the 15-member squad for the second and third one-dayers.

Among the other inclusions, Badoni is currently playing the second unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow.

Patidar to lead Rest of India ================== Rajat Patidar has been named captain of the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup clash against Vidarbha from October 1 in Nagpur. The 32-year-old right-hand batter scored two centuries and as many half-tons for Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy, which concluded earlier this month. The squad also features some other regulars such opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. The bowling attack too has some India players, including pacer Akash Deep.

Squads: ====== India A squad for 1st one-day match: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh.

India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-day matches: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.

Rest of India squad (Irani Cup): Rajat Patidar (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Aryan Juyal (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yash Dhull, Shaikh Rasheed, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Saransh Jain. PTI AM PM AM PM AM BS BS