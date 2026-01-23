Shrikrishna shock for Sitwala

Bahadurgarh (Haryana), Jan 23 (PTI) Young S Shrikrishna edged out fellow PSPB cueist and top seed Dhruv Sitwala in the quarterfinals of the senior men's competition at the National Billiards Championships here on Friday.

The 25-year-old Shrikrishna, a former champion, played the big points well in a battle of equals to win a humdinger (4-3) and set up a semifinal meeting with seasoned campaigner Siddharth Parikh of RSPB. Parikh outplayed Rishabh Thakkar of Maharashtra 4-1.

In the other semifinal, reigning champion Sourav Kothari will play against young Rayaan Razmi. While Kothari defeated Brijesh Damani 4-2, Razmi prevailed by a similar margin over Dhvaj Haria.

After scoring a lopsided 3-0 win over veteran B Bhaskar in the quarterfinals, Shrikrishna seemed to continue from where he left off, running up a quick 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven frame clash.

However, southpaw Sitwala, a two-time Asian champion, hit back with runs of 139 and 130 to draw level. He even took a 112-44 lead over his younger rival in the decider before losing position. Shrikrishna then knit together a gritty 106 unfinished break under pressure to go through to the last-four stage.

Earlier in the morning, Aarav Sancheti's dominance over Rahul Williams continued as the Pune youngster scored a nervy 320-316 win to pocket the sub-junior boys' billiards title.

After trailing by about 30 points, Sancheti came good when it mattered to take a slander lead before being saved by the bell in the 90-minute title clash. This was his second title at the Nationals, and the 15-year-old is in with a chance to finish with a quadruple of trophies.