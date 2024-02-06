Shrivalli Bhamidipaty stuns second seed Nao Hibino in Mumbai Open

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) India’s Shrivalli Bhamidipaty pulled off a stunning upset as she defeated second seed Nao Hibino from Japan in the first round of the Mumbai Open, here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Shrivalli’s victory comes a day after wild card entry Sahaja Yamalapalli sent the top seed Kayla Day of USA crashing out of the tournament.

Shrivalli, who is ranked No. 520 in the world, and playing against a player ranked in top 100 for the first time, defeated the three-time WTA title winner Hibino 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) in two hours and 17 minutes.

She will now face Russia’s 16-year-old Alina Korneeva for a spot in the pre-quarterfinals.

Advertisment

Asian Games mixed doubles gold medallist Rutuja Bhosale eased past Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech 6-4, 7-5 to become the third Indian to qualify for the second round in singles, here at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) premises.

However, India’s Ankita Raina lost to USA’s eighth seed Katie Volynets.

In doubles, India’s Prarthana Thombare and her Dutch partner Arianne Hartono reached the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 2-6, 10-6 upset win over the fourth-seeded Thailand’s pair of Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech.

Advertisment

The fourth seeded Arina Rodionova, who created history by becoming the oldest woman to make her top 100 debut at the age of 34, scored a 6-2, 7-5 win over Suzan Lamens from the Nethelands.

The third seed Tamara Zidansek pulled out of the event and was replaced by Camilia Rosatello, who scored a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 win over Anastasia Tikhonova.

Kimberly Birrel, seventh seed, was also knocked out in a two-hour and 35-minute battle, going down to Hungary’s Dalma Galfi 2-6, 6-4, 5-7. PTI DDV UNG