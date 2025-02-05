Shrivalli-Riya pair enters L&T Mumbai Open quarterfinals

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) The Indian pair of Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Riya Bhatia entered the quarterfinals of the L&T Mumbai Open along with compatriots Prarthana Thombare and Rutuja Bhosale here Wednesday.

Shrivalli and Riya beat Japan's Mai Hontama and Kyoka Okamura while Prarthana advanced with her Dutch partner Arianne Hartono.

The match extended into a tense third-set super tiebreaker, and the Indian duo emerged victorious 5-7, 6-2, 10-7.

Despite losing the first set, Bhamidipaty and Bhatia turned the match around.

Their aggressive net play and strategic shot placements under pressure proved decisive in clinching the memorable win.

The Indo-Dutch duo of Arianne and Prarthana delivered a commanding performance, defeating Thailand's Peangtarn Plipuech and Japan's Naho Sato 6-2 6-3.

Their excellent coordination and strategic volley placements were key factors in their triumph. Hartono's aggressive returns, combined with Thombare's deft net play, left their opponents struggling to find a response.

Great Britain's Alicia Barnett and India's Rutuja Bhosale progressed to the next round after receiving a walkover from Zarina Diyas and Ekaterina Yashina.

In a captivating singles match, Japan's Mai Hontama faced stiff resistance from Philippines' Alexandra Eala before beating her 7-6 6-2.

Elsewhere, Swiss fifth seed Jil Teichmann overcame a stern challenge from the Netherlands' Arianne Hartono in one of the most gripping matches of the tournament so far.

Teichmann had to dig deep after dropping the first set to secure a hard-fought 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 victory.