Shrivalli, Vaidehi receive wild cards to main draw; Kamran Kaur gets entry in qualifying round

Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) India No. 3 Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari were awarded wild cards into the main draw of the USD 100,000 ITF Open, beginning at the KSLTA courts here on January 21.

Shrivalli, who signed off the last season in December with her second ITF title, will look to make it count at her favourite venue, where she won her maiden title two years ago.

Vaidehi, winner of three ITF titles like her doubles partner Shrivalli, will look to put the Delhi debacle behind her when she competes at the biggest-ever ITF World Tennis Tour event in the country.

Meanwhile, two promising players from Bengaluru -- Sreenidhi Balaji and Amodini Vijay Naik -- and former India No. 1 Karman Kaur Thandi were given wild cards into the qualifying round.

The qualifying rounds will be held on January 19 and 20 with eight players making it to the 32-player main draw.

Wild cards: Main draw: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, Vaidehi Chaudhari.

Qualifying draw: Sreenidhi Balaji, Amodini Vijay Naik, Karman Kaur Thandi. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 PDS PDS