Shriya secure silver medal in Traditional MMA at Asian Youth Games

Riffa (Bahrain), Oct 25 (PTI) India's Shriya Milind Satam clinched the silver medal in the girls’ 50kg Traditional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) category at the Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, on Saturday.

India have so far won 16 medals, including two gold, six silver and eight bronze medals.

Shriya lost the final to Kazakhstan’s Amelina Bakiyeva.

Shriya had earlier topped her group with two convincing wins over opponents from the UAE and Kyrgyzstan.

This was India’s second medal in MMA, which made its debut at the Asian Youth Games, following Veer Bhadu’s bronze in the boys’ 80kg category on Friday.

India had earlier secured gold medals in both the boys’ and girls’ kabaddi events.

In taekwondo, Debasish Das bagged a bronze in the boys’ individual recognized Poomsae, while the pair of Yashwini Singh and Shivanshu Patel claimed bronze in the mixed pair recognized poomsae event.

In athletics, India won four silver medals through Shourya Avinash Ambure (girls’ 100m hurdles), Edwina Jason (girls’ 400m), Ranjana Yadav (girls’ 5000m walk) and Oshin (girls’ discus throw).

The bronze medal winners were Palash Mandal (boys’ 5000m walk), Zubin Gohain (boys’ high jump) and Jasmine Kaur (girls’ shot put).

In Kurash, India claimed three medals. Fourteen-year-olds Kanishka Bidhuri and Arvind won a silver and a bronze respectively last Monday, while 15-year-old Khushi had opened India’s account with a bronze in the women’s 70kg event on Sunday. PTI ATK KHS